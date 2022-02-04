Kozachik sounds alarm after objects continue to be thrown from balcony of student apartments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A local councilman is sounding the alarm after issues continue to plague those who live around a student housing complex.

Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik says this has been an ongoing issue that needs to be addressed yet again. He claims tenants at Sol y Luna student housing units continue to put people’s safety in jeopardy and for no reason at all.

“Someone’s going to get killed,” says Kozachik. “What we’ve got are high end slumlords who can’t manage their own property.”

Kozachik is fed up. He says it’s been happening for years and these latest surveillance videos show just how big of an issue tenants have become at Sol y Luna student housing.

In the latest surveillance video you can see large boxes thrown from stories above, and what appear to be cans of some sort.

The building is within feet of a mosque.

“A couple of years ago we actually had some people hang an Israeli flag out...realize this is a Muslim mosque down below and so the Israeli flag was kind of in your face. Enough is enough. This is way beyond enough and we need to see that the management take action, do some evictions, send a message yet again.”

Kozachik shared an email that went out to tenants reminding them of the community guidelines. He says with new students coming in every year, the point has to be made again, and his proposal has been screening the balconies

“These things are no longer an amenity. So put the screens on the balconies. They’ve told me in the past when I’ve suggested that, ‘oh no we lease these things as an amenity,’ well you may not be taking that position when you’re being litigated over someone being killed by being hit by a whiskey bottle from the 10th floor.”

Kozachik tells us he has turned this information over to the TPD, along with videos to allow them to help investigate.

