No. 7 Arizona grinds out 76-66 win over No. 3 UCLA

By John Marshall
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:52 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Kerr Kriisa scored 16 points and hit a big 3-pointer, Dalen Terry flirted with a triple-double and No. 7 Arizona grinded out a 76-66 win over No. 3 UCLA.

Shut down by UCLA nine days earlier, the Wildcats had a good offensive flow in the first half, building a 12-point lead.

The Bruins turned up the defensive pressure and slowed the game in the second half to chip the lead down to three.

Kriisa soon answered with a 3 to make it 70-61 and Arizona made six straight free throws in the final 1:25 to win the rematch.

UCLA’s Jules Barnard scored 15 points and Johnny Juzang had 12 after missing two games in COVID-19 protocols.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

