Pima Theatre presents “The SpongeBob Musical”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Community College’s Theatre Arts program will be performing “The SpongeBob Musical” beginning Feb. 24.

The musical will run Thursdays through Sundays until March 6. Performances Thursday through Saturday will be at 7 p.m. and Sunday performances will start at 1 p.m.

“The cast of singers, actors, and dancers in the show are some of the best performers we have had in recent years at Pima,” musical director Chris Will said.

Tickets range from $18 to $24 and can be purchased here . The box office is also open Tuesdays through Fridays from noon until 5 p.m. and one hour prior to each performance.

