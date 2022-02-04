Advertise
Report: UCLA player arrested after game against Wildcats

Mac Etienne (12) is traveling with UCLA despite being sidelined by an injury.
Mac Etienne (12) is traveling with UCLA despite being sidelined by an injury.(UCLA Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A UCLA player was arrested after the Bruins’ game against the Wildcats at McKale Center Thursday night, Feb. 3.

According to an ESPN report, UCLA redshirt freshman Mac Etienne allegedly spit on UA fans after his team’s 76-66 loss.

No. 7 Arizona grinds out 76-66 win over No. 3 UCLA

In the locker room, a University of Arizona police spokesperson told ESPN, police issued a citation and Etienne was “arrested for assault.” He was not handcuffed.

Even though he is out for the remainder of the season because of an injury, Etienne is being allowed to travel to Tempe for the Bruins’ match-up against ASU on Friday.

Read the entire ESPN report HERE.

