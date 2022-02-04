Report: UCLA player arrested after game against Wildcats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A UCLA player was arrested after the Bruins’ game against the Wildcats at McKale Center Thursday night, Feb. 3.

According to an ESPN report, UCLA redshirt freshman Mac Etienne allegedly spit on UA fans after his team’s 76-66 loss.

In the locker room, a University of Arizona police spokesperson told ESPN, police issued a citation and Etienne was “arrested for assault.” He was not handcuffed.

Even though he is out for the remainder of the season because of an injury, Etienne is being allowed to travel to Tempe for the Bruins’ match-up against ASU on Friday.

