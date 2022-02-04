Silver Alert: 71-year-old man missing from Green Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona state troopers are asking for help in finding a man who went missing from Green Valley last month.

Authorities say 71-year-old Johnnie Huff was last seen leaving the 200 block of West Palma Drive on foot on Jan. 10.

Huff is described as having gray hair and blue eyes, standing at 5′8″ and weighing 110 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt when he went missing.

Anyone with information on his disappearance is asked to call the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4600.

