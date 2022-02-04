Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Surging omicron cases and worker shortage likely hurt hiring

FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros, during a job fair at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Last month, U.S. employers might have shed jobs for the first time in about a year, potentially raising alarms about the economy’s trajectory. Yet even if the January employment report coming Friday, Feb. 3, 2022, were to show a deep loss of jobs, there would be little mystery about the likely culprit: A wave of omicron wave of infections that led millions of workers to stay home sick, discouraged consumers from venturing out to spend and likely froze hiring at many companies — even those that want to fill jobs.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Last month’s huge wave of omicron infections is thought to have weakened hiring in January, though the pullback is considered all but sure to prove a temporary one.

Economists have forecast that the Labor Department will report Friday that employers added just 170,000 jobs last month, according to data provider FactSet.

They expect the unemployment rate to remain unchanged at 3.9%.

If the forecast is accurate, January would mark the lowest monthly job gain in about a year.

Some economists fear that the government’s report will show that the economy actually lost jobs last month, mostly because omicron infections forced so many workers to call in sick and stay home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rico Evi Roman is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Darne Willie...
UPDATE: Man arrested, teen dead after Park Place Mall shooting
The FBI served warrants at at least two locations in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 3, including at...
UPDATE: Multiple agencies take down violent Tucson street gang accused of dealing drugs
Sylvestre Miguel Inzunza, 18, was found dead in his cell on Feb. 2.
Teen dies in Pima County Jail
A middle school student in Tucson was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the school.
Police: Tucson middle school student brought gun to campus
A staff member at Ironwood Ridge High found a racist message written on a board in a classrooms...
UPDATE: Student cited in racist incident at Tucson-area school

Latest News

Minneapolis Police released body cam video of an officer fatally shooting an armed black man.
GRAPHIC: Video shows Minneapolis man shot during no-knock warrant
Even though President Vladimir Putin said a month ago that he wants a quick answer to the...
Despite Russian warning, Ukraine talks continue
Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.
Amazon increasing price of Prime membership
Kozachik sounds alarm about objects thrown from balconies
Kozachik sounds alarm after objects continue to be thrown from balcony of student apartments