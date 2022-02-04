Tensions remain between City of Tucson and RTA

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Even though the city of Tucson and the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) have reached an agreement which will keep the city in the authority, the relationship remains tenuous.

“I would recommend we continue working with the RTA at this time,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero at a special council meeting earlier this week. “We still have the opportunity for continued discussion.”

The city and RTA have been in a dispute which has been going on for more than a year over the cost of the some of the city road projects which are under construction but are underfunded.

The Grant Road project, which is partially completed, is still $55 million short and work has been suspended.

The First Avenue widening project, which was supposed to start in 2017 but has not yet begun, is about $60 million short. It was supposed to widen the street from River to Grant to six lanes.

When voters passed a 20 year half-cent sales tax for 20 years, it was estimated to raise $2.1 billion over its life to fund thousands of projects, some small like bus pullouts, and some major like overpasses over the I-10 freeway.

But the recession has caused the funding, come up short and since many of the Tucson projects were near the end of the 20 year cycle, it’s Tucson projects which have received the brunt of the funding shortfall.

According to the RTA, the city must make up the difference if it wants the projects complete.

The city says its an RTA responsibility because it didn’t take into consideration inflation, increased labor and construction costs when the voters passed it in 2006.

The budget for the project was $71 million. It’s now estimated at $121 million.

“The RTA has really got to look at that themselves and say do we really want to spend another $60 million for something that’s not necessary,” said Steve Kozachik, city council member from Ward 6.

Kozachik says six lanes are not needed because the 2006 traffic projections did not materialize so remaining at four lanes is the right choice but with some upgrades.

The RTA sent us a statement which said it will see if any changes to the project are “allowable”.

Former RTA board chair Steve Christy doesn’t think any changes can be made because voters were told this is what the project will be and this is the cost. The voters approved that.

“There is no way technically for any elected official or politician to come in through the back door after the plan was approved by the public to make changes,” Christy said.

But the city says since the RTA is inadequately funded now, the voters would welcome the changes to lower costs and get more projects completed.

If not, the city may leave the RTA even after the organization made some committee assignment changes to keep Tucson in the fold.

The city voted unanimously this week to stay in the RTA but….

“Until we see how the funding and the development of the RTA plays out, no one is going to say yeah, we’re all in and we’re all going to run with pom poms down the streets supporting the next package,” said Kozachik.

The first 20 year phase of the RTA is ending an it’s working on a new 20 year vision called RTA Next.

If the two sides cannot reach an accommodation, it’s possible the next phase will not get the voter approval it needs.

“The vote that we took yesterday did not commit us to roll over into RTA Next,” Kozachik said. “What it did was say we will continue the conversation, we’re at the table.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.