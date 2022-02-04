Tucson bar ‘Whiskey Roads’ to reopen as “biggest country nightclub in Arizona”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -After closing for four months, Whiskey Roads nightclub is reopening as a bigger and better club. In fact, the owner says this will be the biggest country night club in the state.

The new Whiskey Roads location will reopen on February 11th. It’s located right across the street at 2290 W. Ina Rd., Tucson, AZ 85704.

Owner Fernando Gomez says the new building fits hundreds more people inside and will have a brand new dance floor, and larger stage that can fit 2 acts.

There will be multiple bars and a dining area separate from those bars. Gomez says there are 42 big screens in the new building and two patios with cornhole and picnic tables made by Northwest Firefighters.

Tucson bar to reopen. (KOLD)

Whiskey Roads to reopen (KOLD)

Whiskey Roads to reopen (KOLD)

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.