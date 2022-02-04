Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tucson police at the scene of officer-involved shooting

An officer-involved shooting reportedly took place in the Flowing Wells area.
An officer-involved shooting reportedly took place in the Flowing Wells area.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:54 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after, they say, an officer-involved shooting took place in the Flowing Wells area on Thursday, Feb. 3.

According to authorities, the incident took place shortly after 5 p.m. near the intersection of West Hegel Lane and North Romero Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rico Evi Roman is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Darne Willie...
UPDATE: Man arrested, teen dead after Park Place Mall shooting
Sylvestre Miguel Inzunza, 18, was found dead in his cell on Feb. 2.
Teen dies in Pima County Jail
The FBI served warrants at at least two locations in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 3, including at...
UPDATE: Multiple agencies take down violent Tucson street gang accused of dealing drugs
A middle school student in Tucson was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the school.
Police: Tucson middle school student brought gun to campus
A staff member at Ironwood Ridge High found a racist message written on a board in a classrooms...
UPDATE: Student cited in racist incident at Tucson-area school

Latest News

Twists and turns in RTA agreement
Tensions remain between City of Tucson and RTA
Twists and turns in RTA agreement
Twists and turns in RTA agreement
A massive snow and ice storm slams the US.
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
Major litter removal project underway in Tucson
Major litter removal project underway across Tucson highways