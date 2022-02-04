Tucson police at the scene of officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after, they say, an officer-involved shooting took place in the Flowing Wells area on Thursday, Feb. 3.

According to authorities, the incident took place shortly after 5 p.m. near the intersection of West Hegel Lane and North Romero Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.