Tucson police at the scene of officer-involved shooting
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:54 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after, they say, an officer-involved shooting took place in the Flowing Wells area on Thursday, Feb. 3.
According to authorities, the incident took place shortly after 5 p.m. near the intersection of West Hegel Lane and North Romero Road.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.