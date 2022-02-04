Advertise
University of Arizona hires first female police chief

Paula Balafas served previously as a Division Commander for the University of Colorado Boulder.
Paula Balafas served previously as a Division Commander for the University of Colorado Boulder.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The University of Arizona has hired the school’s first female police chief.

Officials said Thursday, Feb. 3, that Paula Balafas will begin her new job early next month. She succeeds Brian Seastone, who retired in August after 41 years with the department.

Balafas has more than 32 years of experience serving municipal and higher education communities.

She began her career with the Denver Sheriff’s Department as a deputy. She was a patrol officer for six years in Colorado, a detective for three years and a sergeant for 12 years.

Balafas worked at the University of Colorado Police Department since 2017.

Read the announcement from the university HERE.

