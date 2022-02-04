University of Arizona hires first female police chief

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The University of Arizona has hired the school’s first female police chief.

Officials said Thursday, Feb. 3, that Paula Balafas will begin her new job early next month. She succeeds Brian Seastone, who retired in August after 41 years with the department.

CONGRATS to @CUBoulderPolice Cmdr Paula Balafas, the new @uarizona Asst VP & Chief of @UArizonaPolice ! 🐻⬇️ & welcome to the Wildcat family, red & blue suits you! https://t.co/lk1wuS2EMS pic.twitter.com/ROWfi6c2kQ — University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) February 4, 2022

Balafas has more than 32 years of experience serving municipal and higher education communities.

She began her career with the Denver Sheriff’s Department as a deputy. She was a patrol officer for six years in Colorado, a detective for three years and a sergeant for 12 years.

Balafas worked at the University of Colorado Police Department since 2017.

