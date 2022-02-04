Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Pima County inmate’s death ruled a fentanyl overdose

(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County jail inmate’s death is being investigated as a homicide after, authorities said, it was determined he died of a fentanyl overdose.

According to a news release from the county, 24-year-old Pedro Xavier Martinez Palacios notified jail staff he needed medical help on Jan. 10.

The inmate was then taken to the jail’s medical unit, where they determined he needed to be taken to a nearby hospital, where he died four days later.

Palacios had been facing charges of vehicle theft, third-degree burglary, fleeing from an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rico Evi Roman is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Darne Willie...
UPDATE: Man arrested, teen dead after Park Place Mall shooting
Sylvestre Miguel Inzunza, 18, was found dead in his cell on Feb. 2.
Teen dies in Pima County Jail
The FBI served warrants at at least two locations in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 3, including at...
UPDATE: Multiple agencies take down violent Tucson street gang accused of dealing drugs
A middle school student in Tucson was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the school.
Police: Tucson middle school student brought gun to campus
A staff member at Ironwood Ridge High found a racist message written on a board in a classrooms...
UPDATE: Student cited in racist incident at Tucson-area school

Latest News

An officer-involved shooting reportedly took place in the Flowing Wells area.
Tucson police at the scene of officer-involved shooting
At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a...
Naked man arrested after allegedly opening fire on bus, killing 1
A massive snow and ice storm slams the US.
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
Arizona Heart & Sol
Heart and Sol: Vail Mom is a Ray of Sunshine