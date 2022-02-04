UPDATE: Pima County inmate’s death ruled a fentanyl overdose

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County jail inmate’s death is being investigated as a homicide after, authorities said, it was determined he died of a fentanyl overdose.

According to a news release from the county, 24-year-old Pedro Xavier Martinez Palacios notified jail staff he needed medical help on Jan. 10.

The inmate was then taken to the jail’s medical unit, where they determined he needed to be taken to a nearby hospital, where he died four days later.

Palacios had been facing charges of vehicle theft, third-degree burglary, fleeing from an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

