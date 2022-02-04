WATCH: Tucson Rodeo, Rodeo Parade have long history in southern Arizona
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Rodeo and Rodeo Parade have a long colorful history in southern Arizona.
The Tucson Rodeo began as a three-day event in 1925. Since then, it has grown to a celebration more than a week long.
The first Tucson Rodeo Parade was held in 1925. It has almost always begun at Park and Ajo Way and ended at the rodeo grounds.
In 2022, KOLD News 13 will again televise the parade for those who cannot make it to the event. You can watch it at www.kold.com/live, our Facebook page www.facebook.com/KOLDNews as well as our apps for Apple, Android, Kindle and Roku devices.
Below you can watch videos from several rodeo events, some dating back to 1927.
1927 Tucson Rodeo Parade
2013 Tucson Rodeo Parade
2014 Tucson Rodeo Parade
2015 Tucson Rodeo Parade
2016 Tucson Rodeo Parade
2017 Tucson Rodeo Parade
2018 Tucson Rodeo Parade
2019 Tucson Rodeo Parade
Miniature Town At Tucson Rodeo Parade Museum
Tucson Rodeo Clown Brings Smiles To TMC Patients
2020 Tucson Rodeo Parade
