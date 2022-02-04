WATCH: Tucson Rodeo, Rodeo Parade have long history in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Rodeo and Rodeo Parade have a long colorful history in southern Arizona.

The Tucson Rodeo began as a three-day event in 1925. Since then, it has grown to a celebration more than a week long.

The first Tucson Rodeo Parade was held in 1925. It has almost always begun at Park and Ajo Way and ended at the rodeo grounds.

In 2022, KOLD News 13 will again televise the parade for those who cannot make it to the event. You can watch it at www.kold.com/live , our Facebook page www.facebook.com/KOLDNews as well as our apps for Apple, Android, Kindle and Roku devices.

Below you can watch videos from several rodeo events, some dating back to 1927.

1927 Tucson Rodeo Parade

2013 Tucson Rodeo Parade

2014 Tucson Rodeo Parade

2015 Tucson Rodeo Parade

2016 Tucson Rodeo Parade

2017 Tucson Rodeo Parade

2018 Tucson Rodeo Parade

2019 Tucson Rodeo Parade

Miniature Town At Tucson Rodeo Parade Museum

Tucson Rodeo Clown Brings Smiles To TMC Patients

2020 Tucson Rodeo Parade

