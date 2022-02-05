Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Conquering COVID: First vaccine dose for kids under five may come soon

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:25 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant are falling in Arizona and across the country.  Meanwhile, the first vaccine doses for kids under 5 could be just weeks away.

Dr. Shad Marvasti is with the University of Arizona College of Medicine. He says while there are steps in the right direction, we are not done yet with this pandemic.

“It’s just premature,” he said.

While there are cases of an omicron subvariant spreading, he says it’s not too concerning at the moment.   However, he says vaccines will play the biggest role in seeing where things go from here.  One concern is that some countries have very few, if any people vaccinated yet.

“We don’t have vaccine equity,” said Dr. Marvasti.

The delta variant came from India where only 2% of the population was vaccinated and there was very little mitigation. The Omicron variant originated in a low vaccination area, as well.  

Moving ahead, Dr. Marvasti says all eyes will be on where the next variant comes from and it’s impact. Until then, he says this is the time to take steps to prevent that variant from developing.

“Because of how many have been exposed to omicron and hopefully vaccinated and booster, that will be what determined whether we’re going to get another one or we’re going to make it into the endemic phase,” he added.

Available right now, the latest episode of KOLD News 13 original podcast “Conquering COVID.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI served warrants at at least two locations in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 3, including at...
UPDATE: Multi-agency sting nets nine arrests, seizures of drugs, guns and cash
An officer-involved shooting reportedly took place in the Flowing Wells area.
UPDATE: Man facing charges, still hospitalized after officer-involved shooting
After closing for four months, Whiskey Roads nightclub is reopening as a bigger and better club.
Tucson bar Whiskey Roads to reopen as ‘biggest country nightclub in Arizona’
Sylvestre Miguel Inzunza, 18, was found dead in his cell on Feb. 2.
Teen dies in Pima County Jail
Rico Evi Roman is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Darne Willie...
UPDATE: Man arrested, teen dead after Park Place Mall shooting

Latest News

Fact finders: Long COVID and omicron?
FACT FINDERS: How big of a threat is long COVID with omicron?
FACT FINDERS: is a universal COVID vaccine possible?
Major litter removal project underway in Tucson
Major litter removal project underway in Tucson
(Source: Pima Community College)
Pima Community College testing site closed Friday