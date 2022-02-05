Conquering COVID: First vaccine dose for kids under five may come soon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant are falling in Arizona and across the country. Meanwhile, the first vaccine doses for kids under 5 could be just weeks away.

Dr. Shad Marvasti is with the University of Arizona College of Medicine. He says while there are steps in the right direction, we are not done yet with this pandemic.

“It’s just premature,” he said.

While there are cases of an omicron subvariant spreading, he says it’s not too concerning at the moment. However, he says vaccines will play the biggest role in seeing where things go from here. One concern is that some countries have very few, if any people vaccinated yet.

“We don’t have vaccine equity,” said Dr. Marvasti.

The delta variant came from India where only 2% of the population was vaccinated and there was very little mitigation. The Omicron variant originated in a low vaccination area, as well.

Moving ahead, Dr. Marvasti says all eyes will be on where the next variant comes from and it’s impact. Until then, he says this is the time to take steps to prevent that variant from developing.

“Because of how many have been exposed to omicron and hopefully vaccinated and booster, that will be what determined whether we’re going to get another one or we’re going to make it into the endemic phase,” he added.

Available right now, the latest episode of KOLD News 13 original podcast “Conquering COVID.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.