Desert Museum program aims to save our saguaros

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It is time to beat back the buffelgrass and save our saguaros.

This month, the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is asking you to come out to help pull buffelgrass with the big kickoff event on “A” Mountain Saturday.

Buffelgrass is non-native to the desert and can fuel fires that kill saguaros. This year, experts say we are seeing even more of the invasive grass than normal. Kimberly Franklin with the Desert Museum explains why.

”It was one of the wettest monsoons on record and so buffelgrass just thrives in those wet conditions and so we saw buffelgrass pop back up in areas that we didn’t realize it was even a problem,” she said.

If you would like to volunteer to pull buffelgrass, register here .

