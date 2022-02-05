FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A breezy and sunny day in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will bring a gradual warming trend over the weekend. Breezy today, then a passing system will bring gusty winds and a few degrees of cooling Monday before the warming trend resumes by mid week.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy winds.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Gusty winds.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs near 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.