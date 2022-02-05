Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather on the way

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:12 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Morning lows will stay chilly with temperatures falling in the mid to upper-30s. Breezy winds will return on Monday. As high pressure builds in next week, we’ll continue to warm up into the 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs near 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

