PCSD looking for missing man

Martin Villalobos was last seen Feb. 2.
Martin Villalobos was last seen Feb. 2.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:06 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who was last seen in the Tucson area earlier this week.

Authorities say 32-year-old Martin Vallalobos was last seen riding a green motorcycle near the wash at River and Shannon Roads on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Villalobos is described as having black hair and brown eyes, weighing 185 pounds and standing at 5′11.” He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue pants and tan boots.

Anyone who sees Villalobos or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

