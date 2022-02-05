PCSD looking for missing man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who was last seen in the Tucson area earlier this week.

Authorities say 32-year-old Martin Vallalobos was last seen riding a green motorcycle near the wash at River and Shannon Roads on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Villalobos is described as having black hair and brown eyes, weighing 185 pounds and standing at 5′11.” He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue pants and tan boots.

Anyone who sees Villalobos or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

