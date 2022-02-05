Advertise
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pedestrian-involved collision shuts down road at Valencia, 8th Avenue

(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:12 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian at West Valencia Road and South 8th Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Officials confirmed the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is shut down on westbound Valencia Road from South 6th Avenue to South 12th Avenue.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

