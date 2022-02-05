Advertise
UPDATE: Man facing charges, released from hospital after officer-involved shooting

Kevin Angelo Lyons
Kevin Angelo Lyons(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:54 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police say Kevin Angelo Lyons, 25, has been released from the hospital and is now in the Pima County Jail.

He is facing five counts of aggravated assault with a simulated deadly weapon, one count of aggravated assault of a victim younger than 15 and one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Feb. 3, near the intersection of West Hegel Lane and North Romero Road.

TPD said several people called 911 to report a man who was walking around the area, pointing a gun at cars and people, including children.

Detectives later determined Lyons’ gun was a replica airsoft pistol.

Tucson police say the suspects airsoft replica pistol resembled an actual gun.
Tucson police say the suspects airsoft replica pistol resembled an actual gun.(Tucson Police Department)

When officers arrived, they said, they got the suspect’s description and learned he was headed south on Romero Road.

An officer caught up with the suspect, just south of Fort Lowell Road, and used the PA speaker system in his patrol car to order the suspect to drop the weapon several times. After Lyons allegedly ignored the officer’s orders and pointed a gun at him, the officer shot him.

The TPD said the officer immediately began treating Lyons at the scene and he was taken to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries. Lyons is expected to recover. No one else, including the officer, were injured.

Police identified the officer who shot Lyons as Benjamin Boschee, who has been an officer at the Tucson Police Department for nearly two decades.

This is now Boschee’s third officer involved shooting within the last 10 years. The first two shootings were determined to be justified.

TPD’s homicide unit is conducting a criminal investigation into the incident, while its Office of Professional Standards is conducting an administrative investigation into Boschee’s actions, as is standard protocol in any shooting involving a TPD officer.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

