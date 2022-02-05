Advertise
UPDATE: Man facing charges, still hospitalized after officer-involved shooting

An officer-involved shooting reportedly took place in the Flowing Wells area.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is hospitalized and facing charges after an officer-involved shooting on Thursday, Feb. 3.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of West Hegel Lane and North Romero Road.

Police say Kevin Angelo Lyons, 25, remains in the hospital and is facing five counts of aggravated assault with a simulated deadly weapon, one count of aggravated assault of a victim younger than 15 and one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Authorities plan to book him into the Pima County jail once he is discharged from the hospital.

The TPD said several people called 911 to report a man who was walking around the area, pointing a gun at cars and people, including children.

Detectives later determined Lyons’ gun was a replica airsoft pistol.

Tucson police say the suspects airsoft replica pistol resembled an actual gun.
When officers arrived, they said, they got the suspect’s description and learned he was headed south on Romero Road.

An officer caught up with the suspect, just south of Fort Lowell Road, and used the PA speaker system in his patrol car to order the suspect to drop the weapon several times. After Lyons allegedly ignored the officer’s orders and pointed a gun at him, the officer shot him.

The TPD said the officer immediately began treating Lyons at the scene and he was taken to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries. Lyons is expected to recover. No one else, including the officer, were injured.

Police identified the officer who shot Lyons as Benjamin Boschee, who has been an officer at the Tucson Police Department for nearly two decades.

TPD’s homicide unit is conducting a criminal investigation into the incident, while its Office of Professional Standards is conducting an administrative investigation into Boschee’s actions, as is standard protocol in any shooting involving a TPD officer.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

