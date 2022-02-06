FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy Sunday night moving into Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The weather will remain dry this week with high temperatures warming back up above normal by Tuesday.

Periods of breezy winds are expected later tonight and Monday then again on Thursday.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs near 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

