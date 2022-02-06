Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy Sunday night moving into Monday

Allie Potter - Feb. 6 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The weather will remain dry this week with high temperatures warming back up above normal by Tuesday.

Periods of breezy winds are expected later tonight and Monday then again on Thursday.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs near 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD seeking suspect in homicide investigation
FBI violent gang takedown
Nine arrests related to violent gang activity in Southern Arizona
Kevin Angelo Lyons
UPDATE: Man facing charges, released from hospital after officer-involved shooting
Police investigating shooting on Tucson’s east side
Pedestrian fighting for life following collision on Valencia, 8th Avenue

Latest News

10 p.m. forecast Feb 5. 2022
10 p.m. forecast Feb 5. 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather on the way
KOLD 530 FORECAST FEB. 5, 2022
KOLD 530 FORECAST FEB. 5, 2022
Allie Potter Feb. 5 weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A breezy and sunny day in Tucson