FIRST ALERT FORECAST: FAHRENHEIT FLIP FLOP

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Get ready for a big warm up! High pressure will build from the west pushing our temperatures into the mid to upper-70s by the end of the week (a big different from the mid-50s we saw on Thursday). Breezy easterly winds will continue through tomorrow and return on Thursday as systems pass us by. No rain in the 7-day forecast.

TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 40. Breezy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.