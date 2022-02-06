Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: FAHRENHEIT FLIP FLOP

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Get ready for a big warm up! High pressure will build from the west pushing our temperatures into the mid to upper-70s by the end of the week (a big different from the mid-50s we saw on Thursday). Breezy easterly winds will continue through tomorrow and return on Thursday as systems pass us by. No rain in the 7-day forecast.

TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 40. Breezy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD seeking suspect in homicide investigation
Police investigating shooting on Tucson’s east side
FBI violent gang takedown
Nine arrests related to violent gang activity in Southern Arizona
Kevin Angelo Lyons
UPDATE: Man facing charges, released from hospital after officer-involved shooting
Pedestrian fighting for life following collision on Valencia, 8th Avenue

Latest News

Allie Potter - Feb. 6 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy Sunday night moving into Monday
10 p.m. forecast Feb 5. 2022
10 p.m. forecast Feb 5. 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather on the way
KOLD 530 FORECAST FEB. 5, 2022
KOLD 530 FORECAST FEB. 5, 2022