Maricopa County judge dies after being hit by red-light runner in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Maricopa County Superior Court judge died early Saturday after being hit by a car in Phoenix on Wednesday.

“Judge Mroz was a gifted jurist, a dedicated public servant and a true friend,” said Maricopa County Superior Court Presiding Judge Joseph Welty. “The thoughts and prayers of everyone in the Judicial Branch in Maricopa County are with her family at this difficult time.”

Mroz’s fellow colleagues are also remembering her legacy. “Rosa was the truest friend and colleague one could have. She was the brightest of lights and an example of the best in all of us,” said Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Howard Sukenic. And Judge Meg Mahoney added that Mroz “befriended everyone she met in life and treated each one of us as her closest friend. The world has lost a most generous spirit and an extraordinary person.” Gov. Doug Ducey weighed in on Mroz’s passing on Twitter, saying that she was an “advocate for justice” and a “transformational leader.”

The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to 56th Street and Camelback Road around 9:15 a.m. and learned that Mroz was crossing the street when she was hit by a black car. She was taken in extremely critical condition on that day.

Mroz’s mother said she underwent brain surgery, and her family had been with her at the hospital. County officials announced her death Saturday morning.

Investigators believe the driver didn’t stop for a red light at the intersection. Police said the driver is talking with detectives for the investigation, but it’s not clear if they’ve been detained or arrested. Officers, however, were able to reopen the intersection later that afternoon.

“No one really pays attention that much when they drive anymore, especially with phones I guess, I don’t know I feel like people need to be more cautious,” Alex Page, a neighbor said. Page said she often walks in that area.

“There has been a problem, many of us think there’s too much traffic on Camelback through there going at too high a rate of speed,” Charles Babbitt, a neighbor said. He crosses that intersection on his walk three to four times a week.

Being a pedestrian in Phoenix is getting more dangerous. Police said eight people have been killed in the city just crossing the road since the start of the year. In 2021, there were 134 pedestrian fatalities.

“It’s a tragedy but it’s also an opportunity to educate everyone on the importance of following traffic safety laws,” Sgt. Andy Williams with the Phoenix Police Department said.

Mroz served as a Superior Court judge for the criminal department for Maricopa County. According to the Judicial Branch of Arizona in Maricopa County, she joined Superior Court in 2004 and had worked several assignments from family, probate, civil, and criminal courts.

