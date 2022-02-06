Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Police investigating shooting on Tucson’s east side

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:23 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday, Feb. 5.

Officers said they responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of South Palm Springs Cir., which is near St. Augustine Catholic High School, just before 7:30 p.m.

Officers found a man with gunshot trauma and he was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Officials say there are no suspects in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI served warrants at at least two locations in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 3, including at...
UPDATE: Multi-agency sting nets nine arrests, seizures of drugs, guns and cash
Kevin Angelo Lyons
UPDATE: Man facing charges, released from hospital after officer-involved shooting
Cary Jay Smith faces one count of failing to register as a sex offender.
Convicted child molester known as ‘Mr. Rape Torture Kill’ arrested in Phoenix
After closing for four months, Whiskey Roads nightclub is reopening as a bigger and better club.
Tucson bar Whiskey Roads to reopen as ‘biggest country nightclub in Arizona’
Mac Etienne (12) is traveling with UCLA despite being sidelined by an injury.
UCLA player Mac Etienne citied for allegedly spitting on Arizona Wildcat fan

Latest News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-vehicle crash causes delays on River, La Cañada
TPD seeking suspect in homicide investigation
Tubelis, Kriisa lead No. 7 Arizona over No. 19 USC 72-63
Maricopa County judge dies after being hit by red-light runner in Phoenix