Police investigating shooting on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday, Feb. 5.

Officers said they responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of South Palm Springs Cir., which is near St. Augustine Catholic High School, just before 7:30 p.m.

Officers found a man with gunshot trauma and he was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Officials say there are no suspects in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

