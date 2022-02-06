Saving Tucson’s Saguaros one weed at a time

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than a hundred volunteers trekked up A-Mountain on a cold, blustery Saturday morning to pull weeds.

Not just any weed though – buffelgrass.

It’s the biggest threat to the majestic saguaro, which are unique to the Sonoran Desert, and it’s why the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum will hold a “Save our Saguaros” event running from February 5th to March 5th, 2022.

“The long term goal is to rid A-Mountain and neighboring Tumamoc Hill of buffelgrass,” said Kim Franklin, the Conservation Research Scientist for the museum. “And by doing do so we’ll save the saguaros here.”

Buffelgrass was brought to Arizona from Africa more than a hundred years ago for feed for cattle and to prevent erosion of mine tailings. Little did they know at the time the menace it would become.

“Buffelgrass burns very hot, up to 1500 degrees Fahrenheit, enough to melt aluminum and have flame heights up to 25 feet,” said Franklin. “So our saguaros just can’t withstand fires of that intensity.”

That’s borne out by a fire started by July 4th fireworks in 2017, which consumed only five acres, but burned 275 saguaro. Half have since died.

Of those who climbed the mountain was Ward 1 City Council member Lane Santa Cruz, who is experienced at removing buffelgrass.

“Buffelgrass has devastated our desert landscape here and it’s important for us to come together as a community to address the problem,” she said. “We’re bringing relief to the land but we’re also getting something out of it.”

What we’re getting is protection of the saguaro for generations to come.

The 100 volunteers will be able to clear about three acres of the devastating weed from the 400 acre park. So it will take a concerted effort for years to come.

Franklin guesses it will take about ten years to declare victory.

“We’re not going to say we won, we’re going to say we protected A-Mountain and Tumamoc,” she said. “Our kids will be able to come to these places and see saguaros but they’re going to also have to dig up some buffelgrass.”

For those who’d like to volunteer to help at any one of several pulls over the next month go to buffelgrass.org .

