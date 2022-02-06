Advertise
Suspect sought after Tucson woman injured in knife attack

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to police, a suspect is being sought after a Tucson woman was injured in a knife attack late Saturday, Feb. 5.

Officials confirmed officers responded to the report of a stabbing near Tucson City Hall and found a woman with a “superficial cut.”

Officers said the woman did not require any medical treatment, and there are currently no suspects in custody.

