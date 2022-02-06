Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Top Valentine’s Day candy for each state

Valentine Candy by state
Valentine Candy by state(candystore.com)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - What sweets do we like for on Valentine’s Day. CandyStore.com did some research and broke it down by state.

They found it was a race between conversation hearts and heart-shaped boxes of chocolates. 16 states like chocolate heart boxes and12 like conversation hearts.

But neither of them were able to catch Arizona’s heart. That honor went to M&M’s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD seeking suspect in homicide investigation
Police investigating shooting on Tucson’s east side
FBI violent gang takedown
Nine arrests related to violent gang activity in Southern Arizona
Kevin Angelo Lyons
UPDATE: Man facing charges, released from hospital after officer-involved shooting
Pedestrian fighting for life following collision on Valencia, 8th Avenue

Latest News

Saving Tucson's Saguaros one weed at a time
Saving Tucson’s Saguaros one weed at a time
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24) during...
NFL to bolster inclusion policies, probe tanking allegations
Police investigating shooting on Tucson’s east side
TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-vehicle crash causes delays on River, La Cañada