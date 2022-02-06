TPD seeking suspect in homicide investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday, Feb. 5 on the north east side.

According to officials, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2600 block of North Alvernon Way just after 5 a.m.

Officers found a man in a parking lot with gunshot trauma. He was transported to the hospital and died shortly after arriving. He has been identified as 59-year-old Darryl Hughes.

Details are still limited. Police say there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

