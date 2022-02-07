Advertise
Amazon increasing base salary caps to 350K

Amazon is breaking the bank in an attempt to entice employees.
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:41 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) - Amazon hopes to entice employees with bigger paychecks.

The e-commerce and cloud computing giant is increasing its maximum base pay in the U.S. from $160,000 to $350,000 per year.

According to an internal blog post Monday, Amazon also said it will boost its overall compensation ranges for most jobs globally.

These changes are in effect for corporate and technology workers.

A spokesperson for Amazon wouldn’t comment but confirmed the authenticity of the blog post.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

