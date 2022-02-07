Another Tucson-area school hit hard by vandals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Yet another Tucson-area school is cleaning up after getting hit hard by vandals.

In less than a month, three schools have been targeted by criminals.

The most recent school is YouthWorks Charter High and it isn’t the first time this year that school has had problems.

The Tucson Police Department said YouthWorks, located at 1915 East 36th Street, was vandalized late Sunday, Feb. 6.

Michael Olguin, Executive Director of Tucson Youth Development which operates the school, said three windows were broken and they will have to be replaced.

Olguin said this is at least the fourth time the school, which has around 50 students, has dealt with damage since late December. Olguin said the school was closed Monday but will reopen Tuesday.

In late December and early January, YouthWorks was egged multiple times. In mid-January, several windows were cracked by vandals.

Olguin said Sunday’s incident was particularly disheartening because the school had just replaced those windows.

Security video captured Sunday’s vandalism and it shows several juveniles breaking the windows before fleeing the scene.

Olguin said they have no reason to think it is students, former students or anyone from the neighborhood near the school.

The TPD confirmed officers responded Sunday night and checked the building. No one was found inside, nothing was taken and no suspects are in custody.

Olguin said the school is willing to press charges if the suspects are identified.

YouthWorks is not the only Tucson school dealing with vandalism. Two others have been vandalized since the start of the year.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, Tucson County Day School was hit by vandals . Four of the school’s vans were set on fire and graffiti was painted on many of its buildings. The fire also destroyed part of the school’s kitchen. There have been no arrestes in that incident.

On Monday, Jan. 24, Kellond Elementary suffered at least $100,000 in damage when vandals broke more than 60 windows, started a small fire on the roof and ripped out several PVC pipes. Three people -- Joseph Cruz, 23, Jesus Carrillo, 18, and Anthony Cruz, 18 -- have been arrested on charges of arson, criminal damage and burglary.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents should call 88-CRIME or go to www.88CRIME.org .

