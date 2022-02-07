Exclusive WM Phoenix Open distributor expects to serve around 750,000 servings of beer

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crescent Crown Distributing will be selling beers and other drinks at the Waste Management Phoenix Open this year, as they have for many years. This year, Matt Fleetwood from Crescent Crown Distributing says they are expecting to sell about 750,000 servings of beer alone. But that wasn’t always the case because 23 years ago.

“I remember there were only two concession stands, the Birds Nest was on site, and we were lucky to sell 500 cases of beer,” says Fleetwood. 500 cases of beer is about 12,000 servings, so compared to 750,000, the serving amount today has multiplied significantly.

“We’re gonna do about 750,000 servings of beer. It’s a huge production. It’s amazing! It’s the greatest show on grass!” Crescent Crown Distributing delivers beer and hard seltzers to restaurants and other establishments all over the Valley.

The planning for WMPO started in April of 2021. Deliveries began the first week of February 2022 with a semi-truck filled with tens of thousands of cases of beer to be unloaded and placed around the course, even with some of the trucks staying on site.

“We have about ten onsite. They kind work as our warehouse sot hat way we’re not making many trips back to this,” says Robert Taylor, who heads up special events for Crescent Crown Distributing. He says it will take about 80 deliveries from start to finish of the Open.

“We will deliver about 45-50,000 cases of beer. In 2020, we sold around 35,000 cases. Big numbers, and that’s in a week’s time,” says Taylor.

Some of the new drinks you can expect this year are Topochico Hard Seltzer and Ranch Water, among a dozen other brands.

