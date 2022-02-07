FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather this week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Get ready for a big warm up! High pressure will build from the west pushing our temperatures into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week (a big different from the mid 50s we saw last Thursday). Breezy easterly winds will continue today and return on Thursday and Saturday as systems pass us by. No rain in this 7-day forecast!

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Gusty winds.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Gusty winds.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Gusty winds.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

