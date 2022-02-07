Advertise
‘Greetings from Tucson’ mural vandalized

Repairs on the "Greetings from Tucson" are set to begin Friday.
Repairs on the "Greetings from Tucson" are set to begin Friday.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A downtown Tucson mural created by local artists has been vandalized.

Someone recently spray painted over the “Greetings From Tucson” mural on the wall of the Miller’s Surplus, near the corner of 6th Avenue and 7th Street.

Don Sloane, who has owned the business since the 1950s, said he plans to prosecute anyone responsible if they are caught.

The mural was initially painted in 2017 by muralist Victor Ving and photographer Lisa Beggs, the co-creators of the “Greetings Tour.”

It was part of the pair’s road trip to beautify cities across the United States with murals inspired by vintage postcards.

After speaking to locals, Ving and Beggs incroporated A Mountain, a saguaro, the Day of the Dead, Hotel Congress, John Dillinger, the San Xavier Mission and the Sonoran dog into the Tucson mural. Several local artists also contributed.

Ving said Monday there’s a plan in place to fix the mural.

An artist from Phoenix and local artist Rock “Cyfi” Martinez are expected to come Friday. They also plan to add an anti-graffiti coating once the mural is fixed.

