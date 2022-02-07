“He’s not just another headline”: Mother of 18-year-old homicide victim speaks out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Feb. 1, 2022, was the worst day of Anne Marie Varela’s life. It’s the day her 18-year-old son, Darne Jackson, was killed in a parking garage at Park Place Mall.

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting.

On Monday, Feb. 7, Anne Marie Varela released the following statement:

“To some, he may just be another headline, but to me, his father, his seven siblings, and large extended family and friends, he is a bright light in a dark world. He’s not just another headline. He is a human being with hopes, dreams, and aspirations. He was a best friend to everyone who loved him. A protector, ambitious, courageous, kind, selfless, patient, competitive, and loving young man ready to make you laugh if he saw you down. The cruel way in which he died is not a reflection of how he lived. It is easy to assume these are just words of a grieving mother, but ask anyone who loved my son and you would know these attributes are true to Darne’s character. If capturing the hearts of any person who came into his presence was not enough of a testament to his warm nature, his way with animals as a ranch hand and training children to ride horses is where Darne shined. My hope is to remind people that a headline does not make the person. It’s the life they lived, the character they embodied, and the legacy they leave behind. That is all we have left of our boy, Darne. I encourage everyone to remember this the next time they read a headline. Never forget it is about real people, with a real life, and loved ones that are suffering an unimaginable loss. Thank you.”

Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, click HERE.

Rico Roman, 23, is facing a charge of first-degree murder. According to the Tucson Police Department, Ramon met with Darne Jackson and two women in the parking garage at the mall. Police say an argument turned physical and Roman shot Jackson.

