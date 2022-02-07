Man fighting for life after shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is fighting for his life after getting shot near Speedway and Swan in Tucson early Monday, Feb. 7.

The Tucson Police Department said the man was found in the 4800 block of East Speedway.

A man was transported to the hospital with injuries that are life-threatening.

The TPD said no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

