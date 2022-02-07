NC officers save dog after suspected opioid overdose

Advertise
After the dog began to shake and could no longer stand, the owners flagged down the two officers.
By WBTV staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A dog was given a second chance at life after two Mooresville Police officers rescued it from a suspected opioid overdose on Jan. 16.

The dog’s owners said that it found a plastic bag filled with an unknown substance at a nearby hotel. After the dog began to shake and could no longer stand, the owners flagged down the two officers.

The officers, identified as Officers Isenhower and Pezzeca, gave the dog a dose of Narcan, which is a nasal spray used to treat drug overdoses.

After the first dose, the dog reportedly began to revive but did not fully recover. After the second, it was able to walk around, jump and act normally.

The dog’s owners later took it to Denver Emergency Animal Hospital for further examination.

“While I am always very proud of the exemplary work of our officers, I am extremely proud of how sincerely compassionate they are about the services they provide,” MPD Assistant Chief Frank Falzone said. “This life-saving event is not only the most recent example of their outstanding efforts, but also serves as a reminder of their unwavering dedication to making a difference, for all, in our community.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

