Police identify man who allegedly fled fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department has identified the driver who fled the scene of a fatal car crash.

Jose Luis Chavez, 19, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal collision.

On Feb. 1, just before 9:30 p.m., an officer from Tucson’s Operations Division South attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to stop for a red light at the intersection of South 12th Avenue and West Irvington Road.

After the vehicle failed to stop, it fled from the officer into a nearby neighborhood. The car then collided with a wall in the 5400 block of South Alaska Drive. As officers arrived on the scene, Chavez and a passenger ran away from the vehicle.

Officers were able to locate and detain the driver in a nearby alleyway. The passenger who fled with the driver has not been located.

Additional responding officers checked the vehicle and located an adult male in the vehicle. Tucson Fire personnel responded and began rendering aid to the passenger.

Despite efforts, the passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. He has been identified as 18-year-old Immanuel Oloya. Next of kin for Oloya was notified of his passing.

Chavez was not impaired at the time of the collision. Excessive speed and failure to stop for a stop sign by Chavez were the major contributing factors of the collision.

None of the occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

Chavez was booked into Pima County jail. As of Monday, Feb. 7, Chavez was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster.

