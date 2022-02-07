Advertise
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide on Tucson’s east side

(Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:43 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide on the city’s east side.

A 911 caller requested a welfare check on the occupants of a residence in the 2400 block of South Rose Peak, near Golf Links and Pantano roads, at about 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6.

Officers found a man and woman with obvious signs of gunshot trauma in a vehicle parked at the home.

73-year-old Karen Parish and 75-year-old Wayne Hayes were pronounced dead at the scene.

Details are limited, but detectives have determined this is an isolated event and no suspects are being sought.

