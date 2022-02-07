Sledder rescued on Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A sledder on Mount Lemmon was rescued Sunday, Feb. 6, after sustaining injuries sledding down a steep slope.

The Southern Arizona Rescue Association was requested by the Pima County Sherriff’s Department to assist Mount Lemmon Fire District in the rescue of the sledder. Rescuers were able to descend and package the subject to be pulled back up using a technical haul system.

