Teen girl is extremely critical condition after late-night double shooting in Phoenix

The shooting happened near 65th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix late Sunday, Feb. 6.
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen girl is in extremely critical condition and a man has a non-life-threatening injury after a shooting near 65th Avenue and Thomas Road late Sunday evening, Feb. 6.

Phoenix Police Department Sgt. Ann Justus says the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Once officers arrived on the scene, they learned that the two people - a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man, were in a vehicle when they were shot by an unknown person. The girl was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, according to Justus. And the man was also taken to the hospital but has non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting. No further information has been released including the names of the two victims.

If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).

