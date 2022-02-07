UArizona Men and Women’s basketball jump in AP Poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Week 14′s Associated Press Top 25 Poll brought good news for both The University of Arizona’s men and women’s basketball teams. It comes as both teams are preparing to play rival Arizona State University.

The men moved up three spots this week to sit at No. 4. The jump comes after their major upset against UCLA earlier in the week. In turn, UCLA fell three spots and now sits at No. 12.

UA’s men play next on Monday, Feb. 7, against ASU with tip-off at 7 p.m in Tempe.

The Wildcat women moved up two spots this week, to No. 6. This comes after their winning week against both Oregon and Oregon State. The women are currently on a 15-game winning streak and have the chance to continue it this Friday, Feb. 11, when they face off against ASU. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. in Tempe at the Desert Financial Arena.

Coverage of UA’s games can be found here .

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.