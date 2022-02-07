UPDATE: Tucson police release bodycam footage from officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department has released body camera footage and a partial recording of the 911 call from an incident that ended in an officer-involved shooting.

According to the TPD, 25-year-old Kevin Angelo Lyons was shot after pointing a replica gun at an officer and others around 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.

The video is below but be warned as parts of it contain graphic content.

The Tucson Police Department released video of the officer-involved shooting that happened on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Video from the incident shows Officer Benjamin Boschee ordering Lyons to drop a gun numerous times before he begins firing. Boschee is seen asking for a first-aid kit and, with other officers, handcuffs Lyons on the ground and begins treating his injuries.

In the recording of the 911 call, a man can be heard telling a dispatcher that another man had pulled out a gun on his son, then pointed the gun at him near the intersection of Hegel Lane and Romero Road.

As Lyons moved towards Fort Lowell Road, the caller said, Lyons pulled the gun back out and pointed it at him and his family before he began fighting with a boy with a dog.

Lyons was initially taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment for his injuries, and was arrested and booked into the Pima County jail without bond on Feb. 5. He is facing five counts of aggravated assault with a simulated deadly weapon, one count of aggravated assault of a juvenile and one count of aggravated assault on an officer.

Investigators later determined Lyons’ handgun was an airsoft pistol made to look like a Glock. In the photos below, you can see Lyons’ handgun on the left and a real Glock on the right.

Tucson police say the suspects airsoft replica pistol resembled an actual gun. (Tucson Police Department)

Lyons’ Violent History

Lyons has a violent run-in with law enforcement before.

The Chandler Police Department confirmed Lyons was involved in a violent attack on detention officers in December 2019.

On Dec. 25, 2019, Lyons was pulled over in Buckeye. There was a warrant out for his arrest for a DUI case in Chandler, so Lyons was transported to the jail in Chandler.

Around 9 a.m. the next day, Lyons attached two detentions officers while he was being moved from his cell to the courtroom.

Surveillance video shows a struggle between Lyons and the two detention officers in the holding area. During the struggle, Lyons attempted to use his handcuffs to strangle one of the officers.

The officer who was strangled was treated for lacerations to his face and ear, while the other received a minor injury from being kicked by Lyons.

Lyons later said he took both officers to the ground and “almost took his life,” referring to the officer he attempted to strangle. He also claimed his intention was to choke out the officer.

In court documents, Lyons said the detention officers had offered to remove his handcuffs earlier but he refused because he wanted to keep “the cuffs for a reason.”

He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on two charges of aggravated assault of an officer. Lyons was convicted on one count of aggravated assault in July 2020 and given a 1 1/2-year sentence. He was released from the state prison in Douglas in April 2021.

Kevin Angelo Lyons (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Officers’ History

Boschee has been with the Tucson Police Department for nearly two decades.

Thursday’s shooting was his third in the last 10 years and the first two were determined to be justified.

In November 2020, Boschee shot George Herrera near Flowing Wells High School . Herrera, who was armed with a machete, ignored several commands and ran from officers toward the high school.

Graphic video of that incident can be seen below.

In January 2012, Boschee and officer Colin Hyde fatally shot Michael Gale after Gale pointed a handgun at them. The officers responded to the area of North Riverside Road and West Sonora Street after callers said a shirtless Gales was kicking fences and yelling at people.

For Thursday’s shooting, the TPD’s homicide unit is conducting a criminal investigation into the incident while its Office of Professional Standards is conducting an administrative investigation into Boschee’s actions, as is standard with any officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.

