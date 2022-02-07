UPDATE: Man shot by Tucson police officer has violent history of attacking law enforcement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The suspect from an officer-involved shooting in Tucson last week has had a violent run-in with law enforcement before.

According to the Tucson Police Department, 25-year-old Kevin Angelo Lyons was shot after pointing a replica gun at an officer and others on Thursday, Feb. 3.

The Chandler Police Department confirmed Lyons was involved in a violent attack on detention officers in December 2019.

Kevin Angelo Lyons (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

On Dec. 25, 2019, Lyons was pulled over in Buckeye. There was a warrant out for his arrest for a DUI case in Chandler, so Lyons was transported to the jail in Chandler.

Around 9 a.m. the next day, Lyons attached two detentions officers while he was being moved from his cell to the courtroom.

Surveillance video shows a struggle between Lyons and the two detention officers in the holding area. During the struggle, Lyons attempted to use his handcuffs to strangle one of the officers.

The officer who was strangled was treated for lacerations to his face and ear, while the other received a minor injury from being kicked by Lyons.

Lyons later said he took both officers to the ground and “almost took his life,” referring to the officer he attempted to strangle. He also claimed his intention was to choke out the officer.

In court documents, Lyons said the detention officers had offered to remove his handcuffs earlier but he refused because he wanted to keep “the cuffs for a reason.”

He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on two charges of aggravated assault of an officer. Lyons was convicted on one count of aggravated assault in July 2020 and given a 1 1/2-year sentence. He was released from the state prison in Douglas in April 2021.

As for the shooting in Tucson, Lyons was released from the hospital Saturday, Feb. 5, and is being held in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex without bond. He is facing five counts of aggravated assault with a simulated deadly weapon, one count of aggravated assault of a juvenile and one count of aggravated assault on an officer.

According to the TPD, the shooting happened near the intersection of West Hegel Lane and North Romero Road around 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.

Several people called 911 to report that Lyons was walking around the area and pointing a handgun at cars and people.

Officer Benjamin Boschee caught up with Lyons near Fort Lowell Road and ordered him to drop the handgun several times. Lyons ignored Boschee’s commands and allegedly pointed the gun at him, so Boschee shot Lyons.

Boschee immediately began treating Lyons at the scene. No one else was injured in the incident.

Investigators later determined Lyons’ handgun was an airsoft pistol made to look like a Glock. In the photos below, you can see Lyons’ handgun on the left and a real Glock on the right.

Tucson police say the suspects airsoft replica pistol resembled an actual gun. (Tucson Police Department)

Boschee has been with the Tucson Police Department for nearly two decades.

Thursday’s shooting was his third in the last 10 years and the first two were determined to be justified.

In November 2020, Boschee shot George Herrera near Flowing Wells High School . Herrera, who was armed with a machete, ignored several commands and ran from officers toward the high school.

Graphic video of that incident can be seen below.

In January 2012, Boschee and officer Colin Hyde fatally shot Michael Gale after Gale pointed a handgun at them. The officers responded to the area of North Riverside Road and West Sonora Street after callers said a shirtless Gales was kicking fences and yelling at people.

For Thursday’s shooting, the TPD’s homicide unit is conducting a criminal investigation into the incident while its Office of Professional Standards is conducting an administrative investigation into Boschee’s actions, as is standard with any officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.