Woman charged after cocaine bust near Casa Grande

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is facing drug charges after she was allegedly found with more than two dozen pounds of cocaine hidden in her car last month.

Glenda Gaxiola-Gracia, 22, of Sonora, Mexico faces charges of possession and transportation of narcotics for sale.

On Friday, Jan. 28, Arizona state troopers stopped Gaxiola-Gracia’s Honda sedan on Interstate 8, near milepost 176, near Casa Grande.

Troopers then searched her car and reportedly found 26.5 pounds of cocaine hidden in several packages inside the vehicle.

Gaxiola-Gracia was booked into the Pinal County Jail, where she remained Monday, with bond set at $100,000.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.