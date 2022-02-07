Advertise
Woman charged after cocaine bust near Casa Grande

Glenda Gaxiola-Gracia was arrested in January.
Glenda Gaxiola-Gracia was arrested in January.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:39 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is facing drug charges after she was allegedly found with more than two dozen pounds of cocaine hidden in her car last month.

Glenda Gaxiola-Gracia, 22, of Sonora, Mexico faces charges of possession and transportation of narcotics for sale.

On Friday, Jan. 28, Arizona state troopers stopped Gaxiola-Gracia’s Honda sedan on Interstate 8, near milepost 176, near Casa Grande.

Troopers then searched her car and reportedly found 26.5 pounds of cocaine hidden in several packages inside the vehicle.

Gaxiola-Gracia was booked into the Pinal County Jail, where she remained Monday, with bond set at $100,000.

