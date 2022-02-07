Advertise
Wreck causes injuries, closes Tucson intersection

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:17 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a two-car collision that caused serious injuries on Monday, Feb, 7.

According to authorities, the wreck took place at the intersection of East Golf Links Road and South Pantano Road. The intersection is temporarily shut down.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

