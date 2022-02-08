Amphi district opens new preschools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Amphitheater Public Schools has opened preschools at three elementary schools in the district.

According to a news release, the preschools are housed at Lulu Walker Elementary School, Holaway Elementary School and Amphitheater High School.

Additionally, the site at Amphi High School also provides a learning space high school students taking early childhood courses under the supervision of a certified early childhood education teacher and additional staff.

School officials say each preschool in the district has state-of-the-art facilities and playgrounds and are DHS licensed and DES certified.

Scholarships are available to families that qualify.

Anyone interested in enrolling a child into one of the preschools can contact the school for more information. The following preschools are enrolling for this year and next:

Amphitheater High School: 520-696-5459

Holaway Elementary: 520-696-6927

Lulu Walker Elementary: 520-696-6573

Canyon del Oro: 520-696-5649

Innovation Academy: 520-269-4638

Painted Sky: 520-696-3800

