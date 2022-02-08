Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy this week!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, February 8th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry with a warming trend through the beginning of next week! Winds will be breezy to gusty this week, mainly Wednesday and again Saturday from the east-southeast. In the middle of next week, it looks like we could see some changes with a cool down and maybe some rain. Stay tuned!

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

