FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy this week!
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry with a warming trend through the beginning of next week! Winds will be breezy to gusty this week, mainly Wednesday and again Saturday from the east-southeast. In the middle of next week, it looks like we could see some changes with a cool down and maybe some rain. Stay tuned!
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the low 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.
