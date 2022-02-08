Fourth-ranked Arizona rolls past Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Azuolas Tubelis posted a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds while Bennedict Mathurin added 18 points as No. 4 Arizona routed Arizona State 91-79 Monday night.

Arizona (20-2, 10-1 Pac-12) has won four games in a row and nine of its last 10. The Wildcats swept the regular-season series with their in-state rival after their 67-56 win at home on Jan. 29.

Arizona got big minutes from bench players Oumar Ballo and Pelle Larsson . Ballo finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Larsson added 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting, including 3 of 3 on 3-pointers.

Jay Heath and Marreon Jackson led Arizona State (7-14, 3-8) with 16 points each.

Arizona led by four points at halftime and got off to a good start in the second when Kerr Kriisa made a quick 3-pointer. It was the beginning of a game-altering push for the Wildcats, who jumped to a 49-38 advantage and never trailed again.

Back-to-back powerful dunks by Christian Koloko and Dalen Terry capped a 15-4 Arizona run to open the second half.

The Sun Devils were coming off a thrilling triple-overtime win over No. 3 UCLA on Saturday, and started with a 14-1 lead by making four quick 3-pointers, including two from D.J. Horne.

But the Wildcats weren’t down for long. They responded with an 11-0 run and took a 40-36 lead into halftime.

Ballo did a superb job of filling in for Koloko, who spent a big chunk of the first half on the bench in foul trouble. Ballo had seven points and eight rebounds before the break.

