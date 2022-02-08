Advertise
Globe-area firefighter dies following off-duty accident

(Source: Gray News)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLOBE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Members of the Tri-City Fire District are mourning the loss of one of their firefighters after he died following an off-duty accident on Sunday, Feb. 6, in the Globe area.

The district says Timothy “Jacob” Haas was a firefighter and EMT with the team for over six years.

Fellow firefighters and family were expected to escore Haas back to Globe on Tuesday morning, Feb. 8, from Florence.

No additional information was immediately available.

