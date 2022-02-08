Advertise
Good Samaritan finds man missing since Wednesday

A missing motorcyclist was rescued on Sunday after he had become trapped in a hole for several...
A missing motorcyclist was rescued on Sunday after he had become trapped in a hole for several days.(Marana Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:06 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man missing since Wednesday, Feb. 2, has been found.

Martin Villalobos, 32, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

According to the Marana Police Department, Villalobos was riding his motorcycle when he crashed in a hole. Because of his injuries, he couldn’t move.

A good Samaritan found Villalobos shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, called for help and provided a detailed location for emergency services.

According to a friend of Villalobos, the good Samaritan also brought him a blanket, something to drink and waited with him until paramedics arrived. Friends of Villalobos are trying to learn the identity of the man who helped him.

Authorities said Villalobos failed to return from riding the motorcycle on Feb, 2.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

