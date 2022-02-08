Good Samaritan finds man missing since Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man missing since Wednesday, Feb. 2, has been found.

Martin Villalobos, 32, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

According to the Marana Police Department, Villalobos was riding his motorcycle when he crashed in a hole. Because of his injuries, he couldn’t move.

A good Samaritan found Villalobos shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, called for help and provided a detailed location for emergency services.

According to a friend of Villalobos, the good Samaritan also brought him a blanket, something to drink and waited with him until paramedics arrived. Friends of Villalobos are trying to learn the identity of the man who helped him.

Authorities said Villalobos failed to return from riding the motorcycle on Feb, 2.

No additional information was immediately available.

